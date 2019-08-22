Winslow Superintendent announces addition bus to after school program

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) We have an update on a story we did Wednesday.
We told you about a bus shortage involving kids transported from Winslow Elementary School to the Alfond Youth Center after school.
After our story aired, the superintendent's office announced they've added another bus to the route so all kids will be able to get rides.
It's a big relief for parents who weren't going to find out if their child was going to have a spot on the bus until a lottery that was scheduled for next week on the day before school starts.
