Winslow Police warn about counterfeit bills

Winslow Police are warning about fake money that has been circulated in the area.

Police say the bills that have been used at businesses have Chinese characters on them that translate to the word "prop."

On some bills those characters are on the front, on others they're on the back.

Police say the paper feels strange, or if the bill appears to have been chemically altered, notify them before accepting the money.

Police also say that while someone may have a counterfeit bill it does not mean that person knows the money is phony.

