Winslow Police Department hosts "House of Worship Safety Team Training"

Within the past seven years, over a dozen acts of violence have occurred in some house of worship.

In a recent case, a 19-year-old entered a Synagogue in California, killing a woman, and injuring many others.

On Saturday, individuals from different houses of worship around Central Maine were in Winslow for a training.

As Alyssa Thurlow reports, local law enforcement believe church staff and security teams need to be prepared in case of a threat.

"When I was a kid growing up, going to church and stuff, churches were sanctuaries, said Peter Joyce, President & Owner of SRT Concepts. “I mean, it was a safe place to go.

Now, with all the events that take place around this country and the world, we have to take additional steps to make sure that the people that come to service are safe."

"Evil is everywhere and if we're prepared, and people know there is plan, they may be less apt to do a threat to a church,” explained Shawn O’Leary, Chief of the Winslow Police Department.

Safety and preparation were on the minds of leaders of nearly a dozen houses of worship in Winslow Saturday.

Peter Joyce, owner of SRT Concepts out of Portland leading a training that will help train church staff and security teams in skills that will enable them to plan and be prepared in emergency situations.

This training hosted by the Winslow Police Department is the first of its kind in Central Maine.

Local law enforcement say no one is immune to senseless violence.

"Our schools have a great opportunity of past experiences in learning from active shooters so, they're prepared,” said O’Leary. “Our universities are. But, now it seems like the target is our churches."

Those in attendance learned how to develop a church safety plan, how to respond to an active threat, and much more.

Joyce says this training is crucial not just for those leading houses of worship, but everyone who plans large events. They, too have a responsibility of keeping everyone safe.

"You have a concert going on. You have a dance going on, sporting event, you have to have the mindset to look at a threat assessment and a risk assessment, identify any risks that could happen, and then have contingency plans to counter that,” said Joyce.

Wayne Denny serves as a chaplain with the Winslow Police and Fire Departments. He says some leaders in the area may not see the need for security teams and additional safety within houses of worship.

"We hope to change that mindset and we hope to encourage more church and flock members to get involved,” said Denny.

Chief O'Leary with the Winslow Police Department hopes to hold another training in the fall.

