Winslow Junior High School preparing one big project

This is the final school year for the current Winslow Junior High School.

Down the street, they're working on the new building.

Before the big move, Mary Beth Bourgoin, a history teacher at the school, wants to make sure the 91 year history of the old building is preserved.

"I wanted to do a history project with my students throughout the year. I showed them my plan on Donors Choose. Like I said, I worked on this with my grad work through the University of Maine. And I wanted to basically do this for the town, do this for the kids. The 8th graders are really excited knowing that it's going to be their project," says Bourgoin.

"This school is so old, and I think it's going to be a wonderful and fun project to do. I know we talked about how we might do a ceiling tile because as you can tell, they're all over the school from years and years ago. I'd love to do that cause it would really connect," says Samuel Adams, an 8th grade student.

"You can see in the school that there's tiles. We're actually thinking about our eighth grade class doing some tiles. So many people went to this school, so many have stories about things that's happened. And I just think it would be a, it's just a really nice idea that people can talk about what happened, and they can see it," says Emily Nichols, another 8th grade student.

Painting tiles in the school was a tradition for years until they stopped in 2015.

This project is the perfect excuse to bring back a tradition.

If you'd like to make a donation to help the 8th graders at Winslow Junior High School, you can visit their page on donorschoose.org.