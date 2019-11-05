Winslow High School named Unified Champion School

Usually to be named a champion, it takes a team or person that achieves something great.

At Winslow High School, the honor of being known as one of the best belongs to the entire community.

"It's a very special day for all of us as we are receiving a very important title," explained Ashton, a Winslow student.

That title, Unified Champion School.

There are ten components a school has to have to garner the honor, like fielding a team, hosting events, and getting the entire school on board.

"When we started this almost five years ago, you could see the change almost immediately," said Unified Coach Kit Potelle. "Kids high-fiving in the hallways and walking each other to class. It becomes a community that people want to be at. They want to be at school. They want to be included. They want to show that they are including people."

A black out pep rally was held Tuesday morning to mark the occasion.

"To see this much black, it gives me goosebumps honestly," said Potelle.

"It was like awesome, brother," said Philip Edwards, a Unified player.

"So proud of everything that Winslow High School has done,"said Lisa Bird, Special Olympics Maine. "To come in here and see they had a rally specifically for the Unified presentation, and to see the kids do a black out in honor of the students. To see the support and the amazing video that they showed, or they just show that everything is unifying, it's pretty overwhelming, and I'm just so proud of them."

"Not going to lie, I was tearing up a little bit," said student Riley Loftus. "It's really nice to see that everyone across the state is really trying to have that inclusion."

"Unified is amazing," said Potelle, "I wish that every school could experience what we get to experience. You go to a game and you're going to cry, you're going to laugh, you're going to cheer, smile, and then you're going to cry again. From happy tears in from tears where you just go, wow, these kids are amazing."