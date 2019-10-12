Winslow High School getting an expanded cafeteria as part of renovation plan

Winslow High School is getting an expanded cafeteria as part of the district's renovation plan.

According to the Kennebec Journal, the cafeteria addition is expected to cost $589,899.

The addition was unanimously approved by the school board at its last meeting.

The cafeteria had been cut from previous plans after an estimate predicted the project would cost $3 million more than the tax-payer approved $8.1 million.

An auditorium is the only feature of the original design that will not be built.

Construction on the cafeteria is expected to wrap up next September.

