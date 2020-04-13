Newly-opened Winslow Community Cupboard food pantry fills big need in community

Food insecurity is soaring as unemployment keeps rising with the spread of the coronavirus. A new food pantry in Winslow is ready to help.

The Winslow Community Cupboard opened two weeks ago. They've already served nearly a couple hundred families.

It was an idea put into motion by the Winslow Congregational Church before coronavirus even reached Maine. The timing worked out perfectly though, as Winslow's only other food pantry closed due to COVID-19 -- so this is much-needed for the area.

They say that they've gotten an outpouring of support from the community to get it up and running.

"We're just excited we can help the residents," said Bruce Bottiglierie, Operations Manager of the Winslow Community Cupboard. "As a personal aspect -- as a child, I remember relying on food banks. And to be able to give back now and to help, and to experience and remember what I went through as a child, I'm happy to help."

They have partnered with the Good Shepard Food Bank.

The Winslow Community Cupboard is open every second and fourth Thursday of the month, from noon-3p.m. and 5:00-7:00p.m.

If you're interested in donating, there are multiple ways:

-Mail it to 12 Lithgow St., Winslow (ATTN: Winslow Community Cupboard)

-Paypal account on Winslow Congregational Church website

-Call 872-2544, mailbox #3 to leave message and get a call back about

a best time to accept a donation on site.