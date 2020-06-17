Winslow restaurant owners reflect on effects of COVID-19 shutdown

It's no secret that the pandemic has hit small businesses hard. Some have even been forced to close.

But others have been able to stick it out these last few months, especially in central Maine.

We sat down with a few business owners in Winslow Wednesday to see how they're surviving.

After weeks of seeing an empty dining room, the owners at Big G's Deli in Winslow are finally watching customers venture back in.

Employees are too. Many are being phased back into work, and these days they're taking extra precautions.

"It's really a challenge to keep a place with our kind of volume safe,” explained Michaud. “We have to watch things all the time. We have a wonderful staff. They are quick. They're smart. They're observant. They're loyal. They get paid very well. They're protecting me, themselves, and the customers as well as we can."

Big G's has been opening their doors daily to customers for 35 years.

Owner, Gerald Michaud says while they have had to make some changes outside the restaurant, and cut down on daily specials -overall, they've been fortunate.

"We didn't go up on our prices or cut down on our portions, we just continued. Because we cut out some of the big expenses, we were able to on a weekly basis to watch what was coming in and what was going out and thank God, I mean that 100%, we have stayed a little bit above making a little profit,” said Michaud.

The Pointe Afta is another restaurant that has been the talk of central Maine for 35 years.

Owner Stan LaPointe says his loyal customer base is what keeps him and his staff going.

"We support them when need be and they support us,” said LaPointe.

They, like many other restaurants in the area, chose to open their dining rooms in Mid-May once they got the green light to do so.

Over the past few weeks, they've done more takeout orders, and have had some time to do some renovations.

"We've got the deck now. We've got it all spread out. Inside the front room we have it all spread out and in the back room. So, we could set a in this whole building probably 80-85 people, whereas before we could seat 200."

LaPointe says some of his staff chose not to come back. But he says many are eager to get some cash back in their pockets.

"Everybody is chipping in, whether it's the workforce or the customers. We're pretty fortunate."

Just down the road, Danielle and Fred Sylvester have been working hard to keep Bee's Snack Bar up and running.

Luckily, for them the bills have not been piling up.

"Everything that we have is paid for so, it gave us the chance to continue the business,” explained Danielle.

But, not without challenges. When the restaurant first closed down, they laid off staff. The Sylvesters did their best to stay open, but not without doubts.

"I actually closed one weekend and said "I'm done. I'm not doing this anymore." My husband said let's go home and talk about this, and we decided to keep going with it,” said Danielle.

Their customers could not be more thankful.