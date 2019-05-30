Wingfest Maine invades Bangor

Chicken wings...as far as they eye can see.

That was the scene at the Cross Center in Bangor Thursday evening for Wingfest Maine.

Dozens of vendors from all over the area there putting their best out there for hundreds to enjoy.

All the proceeds from the event went to the United Way of Eastern Maine.

"Everybody loves wings, right," said Shirar Patterson, President and CEO of the United Way of Eastern Maine. "So, we thought let's do something different. It kind of flies under the radar as a fundraiser because people like wings. It's a great way to earn money for a nonprofit that supports so many local nonprofit organizations throughout our region."

The winners in the best wings vote ended in a tie between OTO in Old Town and Husson University.

There were around 20 thousand chicken wings cooked for the event.

Coincidentally, the United Way raised 20 thousand dollars.