The largest wing extravaganza in Maine is coming back to Bangor for its 3rd year.

Wingfest Maine will be held Thursday, May 30th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

There will be over 25 wing vendors on hand and folks will get a chance to vote for the best wing in the land.

Tickets are on sale now -$25 per person. Kids 6 and under eat free.

For more information visit: www.wingfestmaine.com.