Windy Warrior ATP expands offerings to first responders

The Windy Warrior – Adrenaline Therapy Program takes an outside-the-plane approach to PTSD and Suicide Prevention.

The locally based program is expanding its offerings.

Now in its third year of helping those suffering by offering a jolt of adrenaline through skydiving, the program is now hoping to help first responders.

In previous years, they've worked with service veterans.

Windy Warriors Founder felt this was a needed progression.

"I feel that there are many demographics that battle intense traumas," said Doc Goodwin. "I think sometimes they are overlooked. When we say PTSD, we immediately think of veterans. Unfortunately, I think we cast a large shadow over the rest of the world that also battles PTSD as a direct result of their traumas through their workplace."

You can learn more or apply to be a jumper by finding Windy Warrior on Facebook.

Jumping is free - the program is run on donations.

