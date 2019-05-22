Windsor man to prison after high speed chase in February

A Windsor man who lead police on a high speed chase is going to prison for three years.

35-year-old Wesley Glidden pleaded guilty Tuesday to five charges, including eluding an officer and trafficking in prison contraband.

In February, police went looking for Glidden after a neighbor said he beat him up and stole some drugs.

Police showed up at Glidden's house and he took off in his car.

They tried to stop Glidden, which sparked a 10-minute high speed chase.

One of the troopers was able to ram Glidden's car off the road.

Glidden ran into the woods and was found a few minutes later.

He was taken to jail where authorities discovered drugs on him.