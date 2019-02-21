Windsor man facing a number of charges after police chase

A Windsor man who led them on a high speed chase Tuesday night was initially charged with 19 crimes.

A judge reduced that to 4 charges against 35-year-old Wesley Glidden and ordered he be held without bail.

Glidden is accused of taking off when a trooper tried to stop him, starting what would be a high speed chase on Hunts Meadow Road in Whitefield.

Police say after they used a tactical maneuver to stop him, Glidden fled the scene on foot and was found 10 minutes later in the woods.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, robbery, drug possession and violating bail.