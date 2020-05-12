Windsor man arrested after police say he stole a gun

A Windsor man is in jail accused of stealing a gun.

State police say 26-year-old Ethan Grant was taken into custody Monday.

They say they got a report of a stolen firearm in Windsor.

They were able to locate Grant at a friend's house in Augusta.

The gun was also found there, too.

Grant is being held at Kennebec County Jail and faces multiple charges.

His bail is set at $15,000.

Grant has a criminal history including a major vandalism incident in 2014 at Long Creek Correctional Facility.