Windsor man arrested after police say he stole a gun

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - A Windsor man is in jail accused of stealing a gun.
State police say 26-year-old Ethan Grant was taken into custody Monday.
They say they got a report of a stolen firearm in Windsor.
They were able to locate Grant at a friend's house in Augusta.
The gun was also found there, too.
Grant is being held at Kennebec County Jail and faces multiple charges.
His bail is set at $15,000.
Grant has a criminal history including a major vandalism incident in 2014 at Long Creek Correctional Facility.