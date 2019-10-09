WindowDressers are here to help with your high heating bill

Window inserts are custom built to fit inside your window frame. They let in sunlight while keeping heat inside the home. These high quality inserts are built by volunteers and customer-participants at Community Workshops across Maine.

Now is the best time to place an order for inserts, as the Community Workshops have limited capacity and orders are taken first come,-first served. WindowDressers will host 35 Community Workshops across Maine this season. Participants can sign up to receive inserts by visiting www.WindowDressers.org or by calling 207-596-3073.