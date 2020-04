A man hired to clean part of Bangor City Hall is now accused of stealing N-95 respirator masks from there.

Authorities say 31-year old Jonathan McCue worked for a company cleaning windows at Bangor City Hall. He reportedly stole the coronavirus protection devices while on the job.

McCue had not been hired directly by the city - his company was.

McCue is now charged with theft because of prior convictions.

He's scheduled for a bail hearing Friday at 1 p.m.