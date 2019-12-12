Windham police look for armed man involved in stabbing

Officials are searching for a man involved in a stabbing that took place on Emerson Drive in Windham on Thursday afternoon.

Jayce Segler-Cox, 24, is described as wearing dark clothes and a backpack. He is considered armed and should not be approached.

A man and a woman were assaulted at the Windham residence. The woman, who was stabbed, suffered injuries from multiple stab wounds and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Segler-Cox is asked to call 911.

Because of the incident, a lockout was issued for nearby Manchester School.

The school had no link to the stabbing, police said, but because an after-school program was taking place, the lockout was issued.