Wind takes down Franklin County radio tower

Officials say strong winds are to blame for taking down a radio tower used by Franklin County Public Safety.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Director, the tower, which is one of three on top of Sugarloaf Mountain went down Monday afternoon.

It's an unmanned tower.

No one was hurt.

It's owned by Telephone and Data Systems, or TDS, but is used for some of the public safety communications in the Northern portion of the county.

Officials were able to use an alternate plan for communicating Monday night and will begin the repair work Tuesday.