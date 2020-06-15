Win a lunch with Maine CDC Director and support a great cause

At this year's virtual Go Red for Women event, you could win a lunch for four with Maine's CDC Director.

The event put on by The American Heart Association of Maine typically holds the event in luncheon style.

But because of the coronavirus have moved things virtual.

For the first time ever the association will hold a live auction.

In this auction you can win a lunch with Doctor Nirav Shah.

The mission of the association is to educate Mainers on how to prevent cardiovascular disease and learning the signs and symptoms of strokes and heart attacks.

The event is being held tomorrow from noon to one.

To register you can visit mainegoredluncheon.heart.org.