Wilton woman dies from fire related injuries

A Wilton woman has died from injuries she suffered during a fire at her apartment.

Early Monday morning, neighbors at Village View Street Apartments saw flames coming from the second floor.

54-year-old Lauralyn Wright was inside.

Authorities say she was badly burned and had serious smoke inhalation.

According to the Kennebec Journal, investigators say the fire started in Wright's bedroom and was contained to that area, most likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Everyone else made it out of the building safely.