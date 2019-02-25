Wilton man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

A man from Wilton who police say sold drugs to a man who died from an overdose has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

55-year-old Dennis Ayala appeared in federal court in Portland Monday.

He's charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess heroin and fentanyl.

It stems from his arrest in May.

An April, Farmington police arrested Ayala after an investigation into the overdose of a Wyman Township man.

He's charged in state court in connection with that crime.

Ayala's scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges in June.