Wilton man arrested after nearly hitting Deputy with car

Police arrested a man for operating under the incluence early Thursday morning after he nearly struck a deputy with his car.

Kennebec County Sheriff's tried to stop 27-year-old Dillan Hatch of Wilton while he was driving erratically in Manchester.

Officials say the car drove through someone's driveway and nearly struck a deputy.

As Hatch sped away, he was unable to turn and crashed into a vehicle in the parking lot of Enterprise.

Hatch's charges include Driving to Endanger, Operating Under the Influence, and Criminal Mischief.

