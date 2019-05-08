Wilton man accused of using machete during fight with woman

A Wilton man is accused of stabbing a woman in the leg with a machete.

It happened Saturday morning.

Police say 19-year-old Yarette Dones and the woman were in a Main Street home.

According to "The Daily Bulldog", police say the two had been arguing over a phone.

The woman's accused of hitting, kicking and throwing a table at Dones.

He's accused of grabbing the machete and cutting her down to the bone.

He's charged with aggravated assault.

Police say the woman refused to answer any questions.