Wilton man injured after being hit by car in Norridgewock

A Wilton man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Tuesday morning in Norridgewock.

It happened around 6 a.m. on Depot Street in front of New Balance.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Patricia Powers of Canaan was driving her SUV when she hit 55-year-old Gary Wallace while he was was crossing the street.

We're told Wallace's injuries are non-life threatening.

Powers was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.