Wilton man injured after being hit by car in Norridgewock

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Wilton man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Tuesday morning in Norridgewock.
It happened around 6 a.m. on Depot Street in front of New Balance.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Patricia Powers of Canaan was driving her SUV when she hit 55-year-old Gary Wallace while he was was crossing the street.
We're told Wallace's injuries are non-life threatening.
Powers was not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation.