Wilton man dies in snowmobile crash

A Wilton man was killed in a snowmobile crash Friday in northern Oxford County.

Police believe 81-year-old, Raynold Chasse, was driving his snowmobile around 1 p.m., when he accelerated into a curve on the trail, lost control, and went into the trees and over an embankment.

Authorities say a group of off-duty police and firefighters were snowmobiling by at the time of the crash and tried to revive Chasse, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

We're told Chasse was snowmobiling with two others and wearing a helmet when the crash happened.