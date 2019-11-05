William Cohen and John Kerry react to impeachment inquiry

We caught up with Former Secretary of Defense William Cohen and Former Secretary of State John Kerry both of whom were in Orono.

They gave their thoughts on the impeachment inquiry.

"When I look at the conduct on the part of the president, it seems to me that calling upon the president of another county who is dependent on our assistance, military and otherwise and to condition that into an investigation on to a potential rival is a violation of the law and I think it will constitute an article of impeachment," said Former Secretary of Defense William Cohen.

"I will join him in saying I think this is a very serious moment. It is a constitutional challenge and I think there are a series of behavior episodes ranging from the Muller report to the Ukraine situation that is completely justified to part of the inquiry right now and we'll see where it goes," added Former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Former Secretary Cohen who is also a former U.S. Senator also spoke to Senator Susan Collins's refusal to stake an impeachment position.

He says he obviously can't choose for her, but it will be a crucial decision for her leading into an election year.