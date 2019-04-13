Wildlife biologist offers tips to prevent nuisance bear visits

Bears are coming out of hibernation, and are on the move.

Wildlife Biologist Shawn Haskell, of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, says his department is keeping an eye on certain areas where bear are known to be an issue.

"We have a lot of issues over in the Mars Hill to Limestone area with problem bears. It's always garbage. It's garbage, sometimes grills, and bird feed, and such. But it's always some type of food attractant that the humans have to secure for the bears to go away," said Haskell.

Haskell says the bear population is doing well in Aroostook County, with hunting the primary method of control. With warm weather upon us, and bears on the move, he recommends keeping trash secured in a closed container or in a garage, and cleaning grills after using them.