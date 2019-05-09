Wildland fire damages abandoned home and snowmobile trailer

A Ranger with the Maine Forest Service said a Glenburn home is heavily damaged after a wildland fire Thursday.

Rangers and the Fire Marshal's Office are now investigating what may have caused it.

It happened around 3 Thursday afternoon on Sandy Beach Road.

Jeff Currier of the Maine Forest Service said when crews arrived, the fire had already spread to a snowmobile trailer and the house. Currier believes no one was living there.

Firefighters got the blaze under control within a half an hour.

Currier said, "We responded, the Forest Rangers responded, along with one of our helicopters primarily to protect the structures. There were five other structures that were immediately threatened by this fire, so we wanted to get on it really quick."

No injuries were reported.