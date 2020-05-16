Wildfires are still major concern around the state

Fire officials around the state want to remind folks that there is still a high risk of wildfires this time of year.

This is grass fire season, and fire departments and the Maine Forest Service have been busy over the last couple weeks responding to residential burns.

Adam Rider, Presque Isle's Deputy Fire Chief says people need to be cautious and monitor their fires when burning.

"More people than normal are home right now and they're wanting to burn, they are wanting to clean their yards up. They just have to be mindful of being cautious. There is some still dry fields that are still trying to green up. They have a lot of you know, dead hay and different things that will burn very good," said Rider.

Burn permits can be acquired at maineburnpermit.com.