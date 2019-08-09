Wilderness Skills course in Augusta teaches folks more than just survival skills

Folks are learning about self-reliance and nature literacy in the great outdoors through a course being taught in Augusta this week.

Maine Primitive Skills School is hosting a five-day Wilderness Skills class to teach people how to live off nature in a sustainable way.

"Essentially I'm taking people step by step through the process of transitioning from cars and climate control and Star Trek devices, and unplugging them from that matrix into a more natural landscape," said Founder and Director, Maine Primitive Skills School Michael Douglas.

"It just seemed like a really good way to fully immerse myself in nature," said Jody Sloane, a first-time Primitive Skills student.

Instruction so far has taught things like shelter building with no tools, fire-making, and finding plant resources in the forest.

"I've really loved just using my body to work to create something that I'm actually going to utilize," said Sloane.

Students have learned lessons more than only survival skills.

"I think it comes back to foundation and patience, and really taking the time to set yourself up for success, whether it's in a survival situation or taking that principle and applying it to a day at the office or something," said Sara Kunz, another first-time Primitive Skills student.

"The students are our product," said Douglas. "So when they leave, we want them to feel a clearer sense of who they are, what their edge areas are when they interact with the real and natural landscape, and if we're really lucky, a better sense of where they want to go forward from where they came to us from."

And students say this has inspired them to get out in nature more.

"I'm going to be camping," said Kunz. "I love camping already. I'm going to go camping way more after this."

A variety of courses are held year-round.

You can find out more information at PrimitiveSkills.com.