Wild blueberry learning opportunities from UMaine Cooperative Extension

There's an opportunity to learn about harvesting wild blueberries over the next month.

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting weekly virtual field days on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 at night.

They start this week and go through the end of the month.

The field days cover pest management and climate change.

Also, next Tuesday July 14th from noon to 1 there will be a discussion about safely harvesting blueberries during COVID 19.

The sessions are free and require no registration.

To request a reasonable accommodation, call 207.581.2321; or e-mail lily.calderwood@maine.edu.

Here is a link to the website.

extension.umaine.edu/blueberries/covid-19-wild-blueberry-harvest-discussion/