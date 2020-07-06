Wild blueberry learning opportunities from UMaine Cooperative Extension

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There's an opportunity to learn about harvesting wild blueberries over the next month.
The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting weekly virtual field days on Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 at night.
They start this week and go through the end of the month.
The field days cover pest management and climate change.
Also, next Tuesday July 14th from noon to 1 there will be a discussion about safely harvesting blueberries during COVID 19.
The sessions are free and require no registration.
To request a reasonable accommodation, call 207.581.2321; or e-mail lily.calderwood@maine.edu.
Here is a link to the website.
extension.umaine.edu/blueberries/covid-19-wild-blueberry-harvest-discussion/