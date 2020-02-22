Wild blueberry farmers gather in Bangor to discuss the industry

Wild blueberry farmers from around the state met at Hollywood Casino in Bangor today to discuss the latest research on the industry.

Research including growing conditions to new ways to market the industry.

"Growers are coming up with new ideas for valued products, and there are new marketing initiatives happening so that's exciting," said Lily Calderwood, Extension Wild Blueberry Specialist.

More than 100 Maine blueberry farmers are at Saturdays conference. And they say the research provided doesn't just help them but it helps the state's economy.

"Oh it's so important. First of all it was one of the first industries. We've been canning since the Civil War. We were one of the first canners in the country," said Marie Emerson, owner of Wild Wescogus Berries.

"It's extremely important, I mean I actually talked to Janet Mills and I've talked to some of Angus King's representatives and the fact that it's a big part of our heritage. And it's a big part of those of us who grew up here. I mean we all have stories of breaking blueberries and being out in the field when we were kids. And if the fields disappear there goes a big part of our culture," said Lisa Hanscom, owner of Welch Farm.

For more information on the 2019 extension report, you can visit extension.umaine.edu.