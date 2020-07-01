Wicked Munchies in Ellsworth preparing to be open 24 hours

Wicked Munchies in Ellsworth is preparing to fill a big hole in the community by planning to be open 24 hours 7 days a week.

While the restaurant just opened this year they have found success despite COVID-19.

The owner of Wicked Munchies said that after Denny’s closed he knew folks still needed a place to eat no matter what time of the day.

They will also be adding breakfast items, smoothies, juices and more.

They hope to have the new service available by the end of July.