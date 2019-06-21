BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Reed Gagnon and son, Alex stopped in our TV5 Morning News studio to show off their skills and talk about their participation in this weekend's Whoopie Pie Festival to be hosted in Dover-Foxcroft.
They served up a delicious taste of their seasonal Strawberry Pie.
Whoopie Pie celebration with Sweets Market Bakery
By News Desk |
Posted: Fri 9:02 AM, Jun 21, 2019
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Reed Gagnon and son, Alex stopped in our TV5 Morning News studio to show off their skills and talk about their participation in this weekend's Whoopie Pie Festival to be hosted in Dover-Foxcroft.