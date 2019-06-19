Whoopie Pie Festival

For one glorious day, festival attendees have the opportunity to sample the whoopie pie in a wide variety of creative flavor combinations and vote for their favorites while strolling beautiful downtown Dover-Foxcroft. But we do know you can't just eat whoopie pies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Start your day off as a spectator or participant at the "Earn Your Whoopie Pie 3K Race/Walk" at 8 a.m., then browse and enjoy the arts, crafts, and foods offered by more than 100 vendors while listening to live music performed in the town center. There are also rides and games for kids of all ages, whoopie pie eating contests, a best-dressed pet contest, and more. Check out the Activities Page for all the details! Whoopie!