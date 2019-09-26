Whiting man accused of trying to have woman killed, string of violent crimes, enters plea

A Whiting man accused of a string of crimes - including trying kill a Blue Hill woman whose home he tried to burn down - has pleaded not guilty.

34-year-old Robert Boggia appeared in court Tuesday.

He's also charged with gross sexual assault, robbery and burglary, among other counts.

Boggia's accused of those crimes by a woman from Columbia Falls who told police she left the state to get away from him.

Boggia was arrested more than a year-and-a-half ago following a manhunt.

Police say after he was in jail, he tried to arrange for another woman's death.

That woman's home in Blue Hill caught fire in 2013.

Boggia's charged with arson in that case, along with conspiracy to commit murder.