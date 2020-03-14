State Police are currently investigating multiple crashes on Route 161 in Cross Lake one of which is a five vehicle crash with injuries.
Route 161 will be closed due to white out conditions in Cross Lake until further notice and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible.
Visibility due to high winds is making driving conditions poor in other areas of Aroostook County as well.
White out conditions and crashes prompt road closure in Cross Lake
