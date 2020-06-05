While in Bangor, President Trump moves to allow commercial fishing in conservation area

President Donald Trump has taken action to allow commercial fishing at a marine conservation area off the New England coast.

The Northeast Canyons and Seamounts off the New England coast was the first national marine monument in the Atlantic Ocean, and one of just five marine monuments altogether.

The conservation area comprises 5,000 square miles east of Cape Cod that contains vulnerable species of marine life such as right whales and fragile deep sea corals.

Trump used a visit with Maine fishermen on Friday to make the announcement. Environmental groups vowed to push back against the president’s actions.

Following this event, Senator Angus King provided this statement: "The President’s decision today to roll back the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument designation won’t improve the prospects for our fishermen a fraction as much as reconsidering the tariffs that have wiped out years of time, toil, and energy invested by our seafood industry in developing new markets around the globe. To make matters worse, while other agricultural producers, who are suffering similar losses as a result of these trade wars, receive significant support – financial and otherwise – Maine’s seafood industry has largely been left to weather this storm alone. If the President truly wants to take action to help Maine fishermen, I’d urge him to start with those tariffs.”