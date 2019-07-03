Where to park for free in Bangor on July 4th

Wondering where to park in Bangor for 4th of July festivities?

You have some options, and they're free.

The Bangor Savings Bank parking garage on Hamlin Way will be open to the public from 2pm until 11:30 Thursday night.

There are 450 spaces available there.

While the Pickering Square Parking Garage will be closed for the day, there will be no enforcement of other spots in town.

That means all lots designated for permits and all spaces on the streets are open to the public without fees.