"Where in the world" exhibit displayed in Penobscot Marine Museum

Where in the world...

That's the name of the exhibit at the Penobscot marine museum in Searsport going on right now.

It was a great day to get in and beat the heat.

It features paintings of Maine cargo ships in foreign ports, navigational charts and more...

"The sea captains from Searsport and Penobscot Bay and their families and the crews, they sailed all over the world and today we are really celebrating that fact,” says Jeana Ganskop, the Education Dir.

Organizers tell us they had a speaker today too and a great turnout at the museum!

