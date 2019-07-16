"Where in the World" exhibit goes interactive in Searsport

Visitors to the Penobscot Marine Museum will get a chance to be interactive with the museum's "Where in the World" exhibit on Saturday.

The "Where in the World" exhibit is a collection of paintings of ships in various ports as they looked in the eighteen hundreds, along with navigational charts and handwritten course notations.

On Saturday, the museum will host a number of activities that coincide with the exhibit.

Museum-goers will be able to take part in a scavenger hunt, play trivia, and also hear stories from various ship captains who've been around the world.

"It's a lot of fun, to have more than just exhibits," said Curator

All if Saturday activities at the museum are included with regular museum admission.