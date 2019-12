If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve with something other than a big ball being dropped, downtown Eastport is the place to be.

From the third story of the Tides Institute and Museum of Art, an 8-foot sardine will fall - that's at midnight our time.

An hour prior to that a giant illuminated maple leaf will be lowered from the same roof in a nod to our Canadian neighbors across the bay.

They're on Atlantic time and ring in the new year an hour earlier.