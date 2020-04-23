When is the best time to visit the grocery store?

Are you still doing your own grocery shopping?

Stores have been forced to make changes like limiting the amount of customers in a store at once, sanitizing carts, and having separation between shoppers and employees.

Even with those precautions in place, it's still a trip from your home that opens a person up to outside factors.

With stores seeing rushes of customers at different times, we asked one store owner when is the best time to visit the store.

"Probably between the 9:30 and 11 mark," said Brewer IGA Co-Owner Brandon Kenney. "That's kind of the in between. A lot of people come in first thing in the morning from that 7 to 9, and then we get people coming in around noon to 2 and then 4 to 6. So, honestly, it's the hours in between those that are really optimum times for people that want to be careful."

He added Wednesday is usually their slowest day.

There's also the option to use curbside grocery pickup.

It's a sector of the shopping business that has grown immensely during the pandemic.