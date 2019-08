You can enjoy over 300 cars in 30 different classes on the Bangor Waterfront, Saturday, September 7th, 2019!

This is a free, rain or shine, family-friendly event. There will be food vendors to enjoy.

Free and Open to Spectators starting at 10am until 3pm.

To register your car visit: https://www.visitbangormaine.com/car-show/ or you can call: 207-947-5205.