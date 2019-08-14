Wheels for Hope is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to Northern Light Cancer Care and Northern Light Acadia Hospital.

The main event is a car show which will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 starting at 10 am to 3:00 pm in the parking lot in front of the Lafayette Family Cancer Center located at 43 Whiting Hill Road, Brewer, ME. We are inviting all cars and trucks, street rods/hot rods and rock climbers to participate in a "People's Choice Car Show". We ask for a $15.00 donation to register and be eligible for a trophy.

All attendees will vote for their favorite vehicle in various categories. If you don't want to participate in the car show, you can stop by for a hamburger or hot dog and place a bid for one of our amazing items in our Silent Auction. This is an event for the whole family.....music by JR Mitchell, remote control demonstrations, door prize drawings every half-hour, 50/50 and kid friendly activities.

General admission by donation.