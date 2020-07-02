Whatever it takes for kids fundraiser

So many non-profits in Maine are struggling right now.

Big Brothers Big Sister of Mid Maine is projecting to lose more than 200-thousand dollars in funding because of the pandemic.

Donations from the annual Bowl for Kids sake make up half their budget.

Joy Hollowell tells us what the group is doing to make up for lost money.

"We have kind of dubbed 2020 as the whatever year. Do whatever it takes for kids sake."

Bowl for Kids Sake won't happen this year because of the pandemic. Sophie Piconi with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid Maine says the decision to cancel didn't come easy.

"We waited and waited and waited to see what our options were," says Piconi, the fund development manager for BBBS of Mid Maine.

Whatever it Takes for Kids Sake is what they came up with instead. All this month, folks are encouraged to form teams and raise money online. Those teams sign up for events on the organization's Facebook page, then get outside.

"So whether it's biking, hiking, boating, camping, bbqing, reading a book," says Piconi. "We want everybody in Maine to go out and do something, take a video, take a photo and share it with us."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid Maine covers 7 counties, matching 500 mentors with kids.

"And we have a wait list," adds Piconi. "Just because things have shut down, kids still need our services. They need it more than ever actually."

The organization launched their pen pal program in March. There are also virtual programs as well as events designed with social distancing in mind.

"Somebody donated a wonderful fishing trip to a big and a little so they just went out fishing," says Piconi.

Piconi recognizes that many non-profits are worried about making budget during the pandemic. That's why any donation will make a difference right now.

"This is going to take a major hit for us as an organization and we have to, we have to keep going," she says.

W hatever it Takes for Kids Sake runs the entire month of July.

There are weekly drawings for prizes. You can participate as an individual or as a team.

Log onto http://www.bbbsmidmaine.org/