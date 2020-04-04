What you need to know about coronavirus testing in Maine

Do you have questions about getting tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maine?

This page from our media partner, WMTW, provides resources about the symptoms of COVID-19, what you should do if you have them and how to get tested.

SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

The symptoms are:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

The symptoms of the coronavirus may appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

TESTING IN MAINE

People who think they have symptoms of coronavirus should call their health care provider, according to Maine CDC.

Tell your health care professional about any recent travel or contact with other COVID-19 cases. Your healthcare professional will work with Maine CDC to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

The state's 211 system can answer general questions about coronavirus from callers. Mainers can also text 898-211 to have their questions answered.

ConvenientMD and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine are partnering to open a COVID-19 testing site at Anthem’s office on Gannett Drive in South Portland.

Similar sites have opened in Bangor and at Martin's Point Healthcare in Portland.

Before visiting the testing site, patients will be remotely evaluated at home by a ConvenientMD provider. That provider will then determine if the patient needs to be tested. The option is open to anyone in Maine.

EMERGENCY WARNING SIGNS OF COVID-19

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 get medical attention immediately, the CDC said.

Emergency warning signs include:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion or inability to arouse

• Bluish lips or face

*This list is not all inclusive. Please consult your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.