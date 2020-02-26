What to know before you vote on Super Tuesday

Are you planning to cast a ballot on Super Tuesday?

Here are some things you should know.

"Primaries are different," said Bangor City Clerk Lisa Goodwin. "They aren't just like your regular elections where you go in and vote."

On Tuesday, all eligible Mainers will be able vote in the Presidential Primary and on a referendum question regarding Maine's new law on vaccines.

To vote for your candidate for president, you have to be a registered Democrat or Republican.

"If you are enrolled in a party right now, you have to stay in that party," said Goodwin. "It's too late to change parties. If you are unenrolled or a lot of people call themselves independent, but they are actually unenrolled, they can enroll in a party up to and including Election Day."

If you are worried about keeping your party affiliation private...

'We do have a privacy sleeve that you could use for your ballot if you don't want somebody to know what type of ballot you have," she said,

"You don't have to worry about it," said Goodwin. "When you go to check in, they are going to say what party you belong to so that you get the correct ballot. When you go in, you state your name, address, and then they will repeat that back to you and tell you what party you are in enrolled in. If you are unenrolled at that point - if you decide you want to vote for a candidate, you have to go to voter registration."

Goodwin is Bangor's City Clerk, but this information applies to all voters.

"We all have the same ballots," she said.

There are also some local issues in communities including filling a House seat in Brewer.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Thursday.

