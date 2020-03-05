What it takes to get ready for bull riding in Bangor

Bull riding is back in Bangor.

Professional riders from all over the world will be at the Cross Center starting Friday night but there's a lot that goes on before they hit the dirt.

For the fifth year the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is bringing an action-packed show to Bangor.

"This is a rock and roll show with some of the top bull riders in the world," said Stephen Jester, Production Manager.

And before they can ride...they need dirt.

"We've got it down to a science," said Malloney.

Getting ready for the event is a big job.

"It's a lot of fun," said Chris Malloney, Ground Engineer.

Watching Malloney work his magic makes this job look easy.

"I did two shows four, four and a half years ago. They were kind of my tryout shows and then after that they cut me lose and I've been doing it ever since," he said.

There's a lot of dirt needed to transform the floor...30 dump truck loads of it.

"A lot of people don't think about what it takes to do this in the time frame that we do until we actually see it. We essentially in in less than 16 hours turn it from a bare concrete floor into a rodeo arena," said Malloney.

Tickets are still available at crossinsurancecenter.com.