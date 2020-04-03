What do you do after you visit the store? Doctor offers advice

If you're preparing to venture out for essential activities this weekend, you might have some questions about how to do that safely.

Among the things people can do during the stay at home order - go out for some exercise or pay a visit to the grocery store.

Many are wondering how you should conduct yourself not only while at the store but also when you return home.

We asked Dr. James Jarvis from Northern Light Hospitals for advice..

"The best thing to do is to come home and wash your hands again because you've been out in the community," said Jarvis. "I know there are people who are concerned particularly having to go grocery shopping that their groceries themselves can spread the infection. Right now we have no evidence that food is a source of spreading the infection and so normal good product hygiene for our food products is important."

That includes washing food and wiping down packaging.

Dr. Jarvis says that it isn't necessary for people to remove the clothing they were wearing when interacting with others.

But he does recommend health care workers take those precautions after their shifts.

He said that he went to a store for groceries just yesterday and did *not* wear a mask, just practiced safe social distancing.

